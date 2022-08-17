NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get ready to tee up with the Heart of Hearing golf tournament! News 2 Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the tournament and the wonderful cause it supports.

All proceeds made during the tournament will go towards the nonprofit Heart of Hearing, which became an official foundation in December of 2021.

“We take all of the money and then purchase hearing aids for young professionals,” said Thomas, “We’ll set them up with an audiologist, make sure their hearing is tested, and if you fall in any sort of range of hearing loss we will provide a hearing aid and take care of audiologist appointments for the entire year.”

Special guest appearances will be made by comedian John Crist, former Titans player Albert Haynesworth, Heisman winner Eddie George and NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick.

The golf tournament will take place at 9 a.m. on October 3 at the Old Hickory Country Club. To register for the tournament, click here.

To learn more watch the entire interview above.