Newsmaker: TDOC looking to hire corrections officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Correction is looking to hire corrections officers to work in state prisons.

TDOC is also offering some incentives to get people to sign up.

Commissioner Tony Parker joined News 2 at 11 over the phone with more on the hiring process.

“The root of our mission and the true mission of corrections is enhancing public safety,” Parker said. “It takes a special person to work in a correctional environment and also, we had to deal with the issues we faced in 2020 with COVID.”

Parker also spoke on the incentives being offered this time around.

“The Department of Correction has worked to offer a $5,000 sign on bonus for people who are interesting in coming in as a correctional officers. We’re also offering a $4,000 retention bonus for our current staff,” Parker said.

