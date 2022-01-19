NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Help is available for Tennesseeans that were impacted by last month’s severe storms. Kelly Cortesi from the Department of Revenue joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio by phone with more on who can benefit.

December storms ripped through parts of Middle Tennessee and Kentucky damaging many homes and businesses. Those affected can now apply for refunds.

“To be eligible for the refund which is up to $2,500 a resident or residents must be receiving financial assistance from FEMA for the repair, replacement, or construction of their primary home that was damaged,” said Cortesi.

Cortesi says recovering and reconstructing after a weather event can be very costly so those that were affected shouldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“We know that every little bit helps,” said Cortesi, “there’s up to $2,500 available to refund folks for the sales tax that they paid on eligible items and we know recovering from storms is very costly, so this is just something available.”

People can apply for a refund up to a year after they receive a letter from FEMA.

Those that want to apply for a refund must do so by filing a claim on the TNTAP website.