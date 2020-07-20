Newsmaker: Tax free weekends coming up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just a few more weeks, and kids will be back in school. Whether that is in the classroom or learning online from home, they’ll need supplies.

Crayons, laptops and much more will be available for the state’s first tax free weekend in just a couple weeks.

Samantha Singer, Public Information Officer with the Department of Revenue spoke with News 2 about the tax free weekend running from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)