Newsmaker: Supply Chain SOS

Dr. Kimball Bullington, a faculty expert in Middle Tennessee State University’s supply chain management program, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss the supply chain issue.

“I don’t think we’re going to see the same sort of toilet paper shortages we saw back in 2020 coming up, even though I would make sure I have some, but there are longer term issues that are out there. So the container ships that are backed up off of Long Beach in Los Angeles, that’s going to be with us for a while. I believe that it’s going to start to improve as soon as the Christmas shopping stops, which in terms of shipping across the ocean is pretty close to now….it won’t be back to normal until sometime in 2022,” Dr. Bullington said.

