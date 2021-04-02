Newsmaker: Sumner County teen becomes first African American to win ‘Miss Tennessee’s Most Outstanding Teen’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Sumner County teenager has accomplished something nobody else has ever done.

Taylor Black is the first African American to ever win “Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen.” She joined News 2 at 11 over the phone Friday to discuss what it’s like to earn that prestigious title.

“Just the love from the community and my family has been a blessing. To be able to accomplish that, you know, at such a young age I guess you could say,” Black said.

