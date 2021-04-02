Newsmaker: Sumner County teen becomes first African American to win ‘Miss Tennessee’s Most Outstanding Teen’

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Sumner County teenager has accomplished something nobody else has ever done.

Taylor Black is the first African American to ever win “Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen.” She joined News 2 at 11 over the phone Friday to discuss what it’s like to earn that prestigious title.

“Just the love from the community and my family has been a blessing. To be able to accomplish that, you know, at such a young age I guess you could say,” Black said.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss