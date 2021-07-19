Newsmaker: Summertime at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a great time to go on summer vacation and Dollywood is only a few hours away.

Ellen Liston is the PR Manager at Dollywood and she joined News 2 in studio to talk about what people can enjoy at Dollywood right now.

Liston said they have a summer celebration going on. She said the best time to go on the rides is during the current extended hours at night.

Liston said if you have been vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask. If you have not been vaccinated, Liston said Dollywood is asking people to be courteous of other visitors.

The Summer Celebration is going on until July 31st. To buy tickets or learn more, click here.