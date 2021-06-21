Newsmaker: Summer Celebration at Dollywood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dollywood is holding their Summer Celebration for families to enjoy from June 25 to July 31.

Ellen Liston, PR Manager of Dollywood, joined News 2 via phone to discuss the event. Liston said as more people have gotten vaccinated, it’s been a joy for her to see people’s smiles as they’ve been able to come back to Dollywood.

Dollywood will have extended nighttime hours, where the public will be able to ride roller coasters all day into the night.

There will also be a multi-sensory drone show experience that will illuminate the night sky above the park, and a Dreamland Drive-In.

