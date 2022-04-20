NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Goodwill in Mt. Juliet is inviting people from all over to come out and find some new fashion for a good cause. Fashion expert Shana Berkeley joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event’s purpose.

Style with a Purpose is a free event hosted by Goodwill stores in Middle Tennessee to help style secondhand accessories and fashion.

“The purpose of this event is to help our community understand fashion, sustainability, and be able to look their best on a budget,” said Berkeley.

Berkeley says the energy at the event is palpable and those in attendance can expect a fun and helpful shopping event.

“When you walk in you will see six racks with six stylists, and you will shop the racks like any other department store, but you can also come over to the stylist to see if they have any recommendations, ask any questions, or just get to know your Nashville neighbors,” said Berkeley, “It’s a good time there is no need to feel nervous just join us at the party.”

Style with a purpose will be held at the Goodwill store in Mt. Juliet at 1985 W Providence Parkway from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 21.

To learn more about Style with a Purpose watch the interview above.