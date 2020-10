NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belmont University is in the national spotlight this week as leaders prepare to host the final presidential debate.

Molly Deakins and Keidron Turner are two student debate engagement leaders at Belmont. They spoke with News 2 over the phone to discuss how they’re preparing for such a big event.

News 2 will have special coverage of the presidential debate on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.