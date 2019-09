NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been 465 guns stolen from unlocked cars and stores so far this year, including some thefts by children. Nationwide, the number reaches about 400,000 a year.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives leads the charge in working to stop gun thefts. ATF Special Agent in Charge, Marcus Watson, talks about what is being done with the issue, especially when it comes to teen offenders.