NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An elementary school in Mt. Juliet is building a legacy wall after the school was badly damaged in the March 2020 tornado.

Stoner Creek Elementary Principal Amanda Smith and PTO President Jamie Dunn join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how the community can get involved.

“It will be an 8 x 8 wall at the entrance of Stoner Creek Elementary with bricks that families can purchase to leave their legacy, said Dunn “They will have three lines to leave dates that they were there, put their children’s name on them or give a little ode to the school,” said Dunn.

To purchase a brick for the legacy wall, click here. To learn more about the legacy wall watch the entire interview above.