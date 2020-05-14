Newsmaker: How are Tennessee schools preparing for new year amid COVID-19 pandemic?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Classrooms and schools across Tennessee have been empty for over two months now. Parents are wondering will their children learn virtually for the rest of 2020.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn shares with News 2 the plans the state has to move forward. There are strategies implemented to ensure students are safe once they return back to school. Parents will receive tool kits that allow them to see just how teachers and school staff are aiming to make sure social distancing is implemented and also making sure students feel safe and enjoy their school experience.

Extracurricular activities are also a major question as schools move forward, Dr. Schwinn says that making sure students have other opportunities if sports are still effected by virus guidelines is key.

