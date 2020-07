NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It could be a little longer before you hear the bats crack at First Horizon Park.

The season has been put on hold as Nashville has moved back to Phase Two of its reopening plan.

The Sounds were supposed to open their Third and Home restaurant this week and begin a 40-game season for free agents.

Adam Nuse, the General Manager of the Nashville Sounds spoke with News 2 about the delay.

