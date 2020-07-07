Newsmaker: Start of seasons delayed due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday was supposed to be the first day back to the field for high school football players in Clarksville.

However, Governor Lee extended his State of Emergency Order and it was pushed back. Coaches are now in a wait and see period as the TSSAA isn’t allowing teams back on the field until the end of August.

John Miller is the Programs and Activities Director with Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools. He spoke with News 2 about the challenges of this year.

