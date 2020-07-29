Newsmaker: Special Kids Therapy and Nursing Center to host 2020 banquet virtually

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Special Kids Therapy and Nursing Center is set to host their annual banquet as a virtual event for the first time.

The banquet will be held on Thursday, September 3.

All proceeds will go to benefit the non-profits work in serving children with special needs in the area.

Supporters and guests must RSVP by Monday, August 31.

If you would like to learn more about the banquet or buying a ticket, click here.

