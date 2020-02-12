Newsmaker: Sparking S.T.E.M interest early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Right now there are only 24 percent of science, technology, engineering, and math careers or STEM that are held by women.

A local nonprofit ‘Play like a girl’ hopes to change that by sparking interest in young students through fun field trips and programs. In just a few weeks they’ll hold their annual summit with hands-on workshops.

Founder and CEO of Play like a girl, Dr. Kimberly Clay, and Engineer Rachel Evans joins News 2, to discuss the importance of S.T.E.M in schools and allowing young girls to see the fun in so that can ultimately propel them into great careers.

The nonprofit’s key message is that STEM is everywhere and apart of everything. They offer Springbreak camp at Rose Park Middle School and are introducing a camp in Rutherford County this year to allow for more girls across the state the opportunity to learn more.

If you are interested in learning more about the nonprofit visit the website.