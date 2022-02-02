NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Southern Kentucky is getting prepared for a possible major ice storm that is headed its way this week. Christian County EMA Director Randy Graham joins Nickelle Smith by phone in the News 2 studio to discuss how they’re getting prepared.

Graham says due to rainfall, pretreating the roads is nearly impossible so it’s now time to play the waiting game.

“Once it changes over to the frozen participation then we’ll get out and start spreading salt it’s unfortunate but that’s just what we’re faced with,” said Graham.

Extreme weather conditions have been no stranger to those living in Southern Kentucky and Graham says seeing something like this in the forecast is something you can never fully prepare for.

“We’re currently under two presidential declarations with COVID and the December tornados,” said Graham, “So, to have a potentially catastrophic ice storm on top of that is something that you can’t prepare for or can’t imagine.”

The Christian County EMA is advising all drivers to stay off the roads, have an alternate heat source and additional supplies available ahead of the potential ice storm.