Newsmaker: “Sounds of Safety” during fire prevention week

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna Fire Department’s public information officer Kathy Ferrell joins Alex Denis in the News 2 studio to discuss safety tips amidst fire prevention week.

The disregard of smoke detectors and misinformation surrounding them remains a prevalent issue in homes that could face a potential fire threat.

Ferrell said services are available to homeowners who need smoke detectors installed.

“The Tennessee State Fire Marshall’s Office has a program called ‘Get Alarm Tennessee’ and we participate in that. It allows residents, regardless of their economic level, to have a local fire department or in some cases the American Red Cross to install a free smoke alarm,” said Ferrell. 

Ferrell said residents need to be aware of the three sounds smoke detectors make to remain safe in case a house fire occurs.

Sounds of Fire Safety:

  • 3 loud beeps= Get out, call 911, and stay out! 
  • Single chirp every 30-60 seconds= Battery is low and needs to be replaced 
  • Chirping that continues after replacement= Alarm needs to be replaced. 

Learning the sounds of fire safety during fire prevention week can drastically decrease the casualties that are caused by house fires.

