NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Next month a fundraiser will be held for fallen Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol who died during a chase in 2019. Officer Matt Lee, with the Hendersonville Police Department, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on what to expect from Hometown Heroes Day.

Officer Lee says the police department started a softball tournament three years ago, shortly after Officer Bristol passed away.

“We wanted something that we could do to bring all the officers and first responders in Middle Tennessee together to remember him and to have a day of fun and raise money for a good cause, so we felt like a softball tournament was a good way to do that,” said Officer Lee.

All proceeds raised at the Hometown Heroes Day fundraiser will go toward the Spencer Bristol Scholarship Fund which was set up by the late officer’s wife.

“That’s a fund that Lauren, Spencer’s wife, set up and that fund goes to support any first responder that is trying to continue their education, try to get training that they need or trying to get a college degree or something like that,” said Officer Lee.

Family fun events will be available for everyone in attendance such as a cornhole tournament and a donut eating contest.

Hometown Heroes Day will be held at Drake Creek Park at 9 a.m. on September 10.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor for the event should email dlee@hvillepd.org