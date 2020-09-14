Newsmaker: Softball fundraiser for family of fallen Hendersonville officer Spencer Bristol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police officer Matt Lee joined News 2 to discuss a fundraiser being held next month for late officer Spencer Bristol, who died while chasing a suspect late last year.

The fundraiser will help officer Bristol’s family. There will be sixteen teams of first responders playing all day on October 3 at Drakes Creek Park.

The Park is located at 120 E Main street in Hendersonville.

Opening ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. and games start at 9 a.m.

To sign up, call Hendersonville Police at 615-822-1111 or email Dlee@hvillepd.org

Spencer Bristol
The Bristol Family

