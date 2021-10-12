Newsmaker: Smith County takes a trip back in time

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tressa Bush joins Nikki Burdine in the News 2 studio to discuss Smith County Historical Tourism Society’s first event.

The event will take place on October 23 in Carthage and those in attendance can expect to take a trip to the past and relive Tennessee history.

Guests will enjoy a play then indulge in a self-guided tour of the World War II exercises commonly known as the Tennessee Maneuvers.

Although many Tennessee residents are uninformed over the maneuvers and what they represented, Bush said a majority of Middle Tennessee was affected by the maneuvers such as property being torn up.

“The maneuvers were several large-scale simulated combat training exercises that took place all over middle TN. There were seven of them each of them lasted between 6,8, weeks and the soldiers came here after basic training learned how to work together as a unit, and then went on to their other assignment which was World War II,” said Bush.

In addition to the historical-filled fun, Rick Meyers is expected to join the event as a guest speaker.

Myers, a New York Times Best Selling author, will showcase excerpts from his infamous documentary ‘Ghost Army’ and will even bring historical artifacts like inflatable tanks, trucks, and canons to further immerse those into a historical environment.

Tickets are $50, but free events will be available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. such as a mock war bond and metal drive.

Tickets are limited. Call 615-735-7305 to reserve tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased by email at tressabush@live.com