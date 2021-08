SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Later this month, people will be coming together in Sumner County to support a young boy with Leukemia. Lana Martin and Ed Fisher joined News 2 in studio to talk about the Sixth Annual Ella Ride for Everett.

Sixth Annual Ella Ride for Everett in Sumner County

The event will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021. It begins at the Texas Roadhouse in Hendersonville and will end at the Elks Lodge in Gallatin.

Registration will be from 9-11 a.m. and kickstands will be up at 11:15 a.m.