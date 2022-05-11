NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Siskin Children’s Institute works with children with special needs and their families. Marti Williams-Martin joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how you can support the institute’s mission.

Williams-Martin says the institute has serviced the Chattanooga community for a long time and recently opened a pediatric clinic in 2020 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

“We evacuate and treat children with a range of developmental delays like autism spectrum disorders, ADHD, and down syndrome,” said Williams-Martin.

The institute will hold the Singin’ for Siskin event to continue the institute’s mission of providing treatment to special needs children.

“People support us in a lot of creative ways and next will be a Singin’ for Siskin event at Dierks Bentley at Whiskey Row on Broadway in downtown Nashville where people will be able to hear three up and coming singers, learn more about Siskin Children’s Institute and make a donation to help support our work,” said Williams-Martin.

The Singin’ for Siskin event will take place on May 17 at Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row on Broadway from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Donations can also be made by texting “SING4SISKIN” to 44321.

To learn more about the Siskin Children’s Institute, click here.