Newsmaker: Signs, risks and resources for bullying

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vice President of Operations Nathan Miller for Volunteer Behavioral Health joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio amid bullying prevention month warning parents over the signs, risks and resources of bullying victims.

October is bullying prevention month and Nathan Miller says parents need to be knowledgeable on the signs of bullying because oftentimes children don’t come forward and confess when bullying is occuring.

Signs that a child is being bullied:

Isolating themselves

Finds reasons not to attend school

Has missing items such as papers and bags

Has unexplained bruises

Dealing with emotions such as depression, loneliness or anixety

Miller also shares that the advent of social media is causing an uptick in bullying cases, and encourages parents to monitor their child’s social media accounts.

“Before social media, kids had a break nowadays social media is another way to spread bullying it doesn’t stop at school or where the bullying occurs, it follows them into the home 24/7, 365,” said Miller.

Bullying can be a sensitive subject but Miller said addressing it now is better than never especially when a bullying victim is still in the childhood stage.

“One thing that can happen in children’s lives is that it can lead over into adulthood,” said Miller “we call this adverse childhood experiences (A.C.E.S) so, try to take care of this when children are younger because you don’t want that child to be scarred forever and have emotional problems for the rest of their life,” said Miller.

Victims of bullying can access help online, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that provides 24/7 help to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.