NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Junior League of Nashville’s annual Shop Save Support cards debut this week.

More than 150 stores and restaurants are taking part in the event, with proceeds going to a good cause.

Junior League President, Nahed Artoul Zehr and Co-Chair of Shop Save Support, Jessa Parker, stop by News 2 to explain more about the event, and how you can get your own card.