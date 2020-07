(WKRN) — Humans aren’t the only ones being affected by the pandemic. Dogs and cats at the Humane Association rely on your donations and they’ve seen a dip in the last couple of months.

Now, the shelter is having to alter event plans. Executive Director Laura Chavarria joins us in today’s Newsmaker segment with more on how you can help.

