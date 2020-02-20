Newsmaker: Sex crimes against children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Our look into ‘unspeakable crimes’ against children continues. Startling statistics show how one in ten kids will be sexually abused before they turn 18. About 90 percent know their abusers but certain apps and social media also pose a big danger to children.

Metro police have dedicated an entire division to fighting internet crime. There are also some things you can do as a parent to protect your kids.

Detective Rob Carrigan and Assistant District Attorney, Jan Norman joins News 2 to discuss what parents can do to avoid this from happening. There has been an increase in the number of children using cellphones and other devices. As a parent, if you do not see anything, it doe not mean there is nothing going on. Checking the router at home and monitoring technology used for children does help. Also, keep in mind that predators are looking for vulnerability if there is a change in your child’s demeanor or activities and asking if someone they’ve entrusted told them to keep a secret.