NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A charity effort started in the aftermath of Middle Tennessee’s tornadoes is still helping families two years later.

Corey Burton with Lead Public Schools joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on “Serve Other Stations.”

“We wanted to be responsive to both our families and our staff, so we created the Serve Other Stations….two years later we’ve been able to support and collaborate with 500+ of our faculty and staff members,” Burton said.

