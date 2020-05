NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Voting in the 2020 election will be like none ever before. While the plan in Tennessee is to have most registered voters go to the polls, seniors are urged to apply for an absentee by-mail ballot to avoid crowds.

Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, explains how you can request a ballot. To learn more about absentee by-mail ballots, click here.