NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Senator Thelma Harper was a trailblazing member of the Tennessee State Legislature.

She was the longest serving female State Senator in Tennessee and the first African American woman to be elected to the State Senate.

One of her annual traditions will continue this year in her memory, the “Kids Are Special Too” Easter Egg Hunt.

Senator Harper’s daughter Linda Harper joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss the event.

“I just feel totally honored being able to carry on that tradition and to make her dream come true, because we’re going to do it big in 2022 and we are so excited to bring this back to the community,” Linda said.

The egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. Everyone is asked to arrive by 12:45 p.m. at Metro Police Academy at 2715 Tucker Road. Click here for more information.

