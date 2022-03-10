NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – March is self-harm awareness month.

News 2’s Neil Orne had a chance to talk with an expert about some warning signs you should watch out for.

“They should look out for something that’s isolating. They might be wearing long sleeves when it’s really hot outside, someone that they are noticing marks on their body….that sort of thing,” Beth Walser with Volunteer Behavioral Health said.

Walser says some of the reasons why people self-harm are to process negative feelings and to distract themselves from feelings. A lot of times, those who self-harm feel empty inside and are possibly searching for control in life.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.