NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A free self-defense class is being held later this week in Madison. Chris White and Glenn Alred join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how the class aims to keep Tennesseans safe.

White says the free self-defense class comes after recent attacks in the Metro area resulting in the need for more Tennesseans needing to gain the knowledge on how to defend themselves.

“We want to give the community knowledge, there have been so many attacks here lately and a lot of people don’t know how to defend themselves or maybe they just lack knowledge,” said White, “So, we would love to share that wisdom with everybody that way they can protect themselves at all times.”

Alred says the class is free for anyone to join and he hopes participants not only leave the class with more knowledge on self-defense but a new mindset as well.

“Not everybody pays attention all the time they’re on their phones and not aware of their surroundings and that’s one of the things we want to make them aware of like how to walk through a parking lot properly and not become a victim.”

The free self-defense class will be held on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1580 Gallatin Pike N in Madison.

For more information watch the entire interview above or call 615-397-0834.