Newsmaker: Second Harvest Food Bank campaign aims to help hungry children this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Summer can be a difficult time for children dealing with food insecurity since they do not often have access to the food they would be getting everyday during the school year.

Cathy Lee Evans of The Good Feet Store joined News 2 via phone to talk about their participation in a campaign aimed to help children dealing with food insecurity.

Evans said they have four different locations with boxes for collection of non-perishable foods to help kids who are facing hunger this summer. Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Nashville and Franklin are where their stores are located.

Evans said, “One in seven children may not know where their next meal is coming from in Middle Tennessee. Part of that is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, there is a need to help feed these children.”

