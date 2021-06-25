Newsmaker: Second Avenue bombing recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friday marks six months since the Christmas Day bombing and the long recovery process along Second Avenue remains ongoing.

The man behind the project, Ron Gobbell, joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how things are shaping up six months later.

“We’ve had 35 businesses reopen, so we’ve made progress. We’re making slow progress on those that were most heavily damaged. We’re moving in a very methodical and slow way of taking the buildings apart and evaluating as we go forward,” Gobbell said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.