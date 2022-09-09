ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Second Annual Recovery Festival returns to Cheatham County this weekend.

It’s happening at Riverbluff Park in Ashland City from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The festival helps support the Quintenn Clark Foundation, Inc. “In March of 2021, we lost our 20-year-old son to addition. He was in recovery for a long time, and he really wanted to help people. We felt like this would continue on his mission,” said Tonya Garton, mother and founder of Quintenn Clark Foundation.

There will be a Jeep, classic car, motorcycle, poker runs. There’s also going to be live music, food trucks and a silent auction.

“The foundation helps keep him alive and helps us heal by helping other people,” said Clark.

The foundation works to provide treatment options for those in addiction, support for families, and raises awareness about addiction.