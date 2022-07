MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get ready Bluegrass fans!

The second annual Bluegrass festival is coming to Millersville Friday night, July 1. Event coordinator Lisa Bowden joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the festival.

“We are so excited, this is one of our biggest events. The people love the artists who come here,” Bowden said.

The festival starts at 6 p.m. and last until approximately 10 p.m.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.