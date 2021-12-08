NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One local event gathers families of homicide victims every year to pay tribute to their loved ones. Mackenzie Britt with District Attorney’s Office and Amy Griffith Taylor with Metro Police join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss ‘Season to Remember.’

Season to Remember returns this Thursday for its 17th year as an event that allows loved ones of homicide victims to gather as one.

“Many people find it really encouraging to be able to go through a holiday season which can be unbearable when you lost somebody but being able to be involved in a ceremony like this is a memorial in a way showing that people care,” said Britt.

Ornament making has become a tradition in the event created almost 27 years ago with each decoration representing a loved one lost to homicide to be placed on the tree.

“27 years ago, Marsha Williams whose mother had been killed in Nashville, was attending a support group that we do for homicide survivors, and she said, ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful if there was some way, we could honor our loved ones by maybe putting an ornament on a tree,’” said Griffith Taylor.

The Season to Remember ceremony will be held at the Centennial Park Art Center on December 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

