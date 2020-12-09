Newsmaker: Season To Remember

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every year, families who lost their loved ones to violent crime gather in Nashville.

They come together to share their grief with others who know their pain and understand the feeling of loss.

However, the annual “Season To Remember” ceremony will look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mackenzie Britt is the director of victim witness services with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office. She joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss the plans for this year’s ceremony.