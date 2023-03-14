NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Aleya Brooks, a former student at Liberty Creek High School, was one out of four people who died after storms swept across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky earlier this month.

On March 3, Aleya was reportedly helping her family clear debris from the storm when a tree fell on her. The 15-year-old was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, but died the following day.

Aleya’s teammates were just a small fraction of the hundreds of people that lined the walls at TriStar Skyline as the teen prepared to donate her organs, which will have the power to save up to eight people.

Following her untimely death, Aleya’s parents Jason and Darla Brooks sat down with News 2 to discuss the launch of a scholarship in her honor.

“One of the things about Aleya is she had such a heart for giving, loving, and caring for others, and shortly after the tragic accident, we were approached by Live Love Nashville to provide an opportunity for us to give back,” Jason said. “This is really a chance for Aleya’s message and her legacy to continue.”

Darla, Aleya’s mother, said Aleya’s dream was to be a neuropsychologist and she focused her time on encouraging others.

“She would get in the car after cheer practice and pick up her phone, and she didn’t want social media, she didn’t have social media, but she would get in the car and say, ‘Mom, it was a really bad practice. I need to send a note of encouragement to the teammates.’ And that’s just who she was; she was constantly encouraging others,” said Darla.

The scholarship will support Aleya’s desire, which according to her father, was “to provide care and research in traumatic brain injuries.”

“As we look in the rear view mirror, it breaks our heart that the thing she was so passionate about, and how she thought her legacy would live on, is actually what took her life. So, our desire is to honor that and to help others to continue those steps,” Jason said.

To support the scholarship fundraiser, click here.