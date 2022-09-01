GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Salty Dog Festival returns to Goodlettsville to kick off the fall season.

The festival was formally called the Arts & Antiques Festival but has changed over the years to include food trucks, live music, vendors, artists and more.

According to organizers the name “Salty Dog” was born from Kasper Mankser’s discovery of two salt licks in the area and the community’s love for animals. And as the name suggests, dogs are welcomed.

The festival takes place September 10th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on North Main Street in Goodlettsville.