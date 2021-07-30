Newsmaker: Sales Tax Holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s Sales Tax Holiday in Tennessee!

This year, some new items will also be untaxed. Kathleen Jacob is with the Tennessee Department of Revenue and she joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss what’s included.

“We have the traditional Sales Tax Holiday; that’s our school supplies, clothing and computers less than $1,500. But on top of that we also have our restaurant, grocery…so it’s food, food ingredients and prepared foods. So food trucks, caterers, groceries. That’s the newest thing as we’ve never included groceries before,” Jacob said.

