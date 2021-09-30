Newsmaker: Safe Fun Nashville advocates for safer transportainment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tee Jordan of Safe Fun Nashville joined Neil Orne in the News 2 studio advocating for safer policies when it comes to transportainment travel in Nashville.

Jordan says Safe Fun Nashville’s number one concern is safety and ensuring the safety of Nashville residents and tourists.

Jordan says she enjoys the downtown atmosphere, but the multitude of transportainment vehicles can be overwhelming.

“These pedal taverns and large tractors are actually starting to go in the outskirts as well in the Vanderbilt area, the Gulch, and things like that, so they are becoming more visible, and it seems more obnoxious,” said Jordan.

A petition can be found on the Safe Fun Nashville’s website looking for supporters to back council member Freddie O’Connell’s transportainment bill that will be presented ahead of the October 5 city council meeting.