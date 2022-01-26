RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Schools are hiring and need help in one specific department. Director of School Nutrition Eric Smith joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with details on the kind of people they are looking for.

The district is looking to hire more than 50 cafeteria workers with a starting pay of $14 per hour. Smith says the extra help is needed.

“We have received an increase of 45% participation for our breakfast and a 27% increase for lunch,” said Smith, “that’s about 12,000 extra meals a day we’re serving so we just need some help getting these children fed.”

Smith says the district is looking for individuals that work well with kids and can take directions in a team environment.

The day-to-day routine for a cafeteria worker is fairly simple and Smith gave us a sneak peek of what a typical day may look like.

“It starts with prep, serving, and cleaning and then customer service,” said Smith, “The children are excited and happy to be there so it’s your job to make the best of their day by giving them some good food and a couple of smiles and then at the end of the day we clean up.”

To apply and to see the district’s up-to-date job postings click here.