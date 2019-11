NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Its helped thousands of people and organizations in Music City for the last 105 years. The Rotary Club of Nashville has built many Habitat for Humanity homes, fed people around the city, and funded charities.

Now the club is marking a new era with a new leader. Olivia Leow is the new Executive Director of the Rotary Club of Nashville and she joined News 2 to discuss their plans in the community.

