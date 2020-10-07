Newsmaker: Rotary Club of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — People around the world are finding new ways to move forward despite the pandemic.

This includes the Rotary Club of Nashville, which has served the community since 1914 and is still going strong. Members are currently holding weekly meetings over Zoom calls.

Executive Director, Olivia Leow, spoke with News 2 over the phone to discuss the important work they do in the community.

Leow said they’ve held more than 20 weekly meetings via Zoom, with an average attendance of 150.

