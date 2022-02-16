NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new podcast takes a look at how one country star has recovered from her eating disorder. Patrick Custer joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio by phone to discuss the “Rooted Recovery Stories” podcast.

Rooted Recoveries is a weekly podcast produced hosted by Patrick Custer that interviews guests on their experiences of overcoming adversities.

“I’m celebrating 11 years sober today recovering from alcohol addiction,” said Custer, “that’s one of the things our podcast focuses on from the perspective of overcoming adversities and different types of addictions and things of that nature.”

Custer says the pandemic is a prominent factor that influenced his desire to start the virtual podcast especially since those in the recovering community depend on face-to-face meetings for resources which became impossible when the pandemic hit.

“Providing a resource where people could see a face and familiar voice overcoming an adversity whether its mental health, process addiction, or chemical addictions we really want that to be our mission,” said Custer.

He was recently joined by the newest Grand Ole Opry inductee, Lauren Alaina, as she detailed her experiences battling and overcoming an eating disorder.

“One of the most powerful things about Lauren’s journey is that she shares the need for ongoing therapy for ongoing connection with people struggling the same way, and she continues to use her voice to provide hope for others,” said Custer.

Those battling eating disorders should call the 888.995.1653 hotline for additional resources.