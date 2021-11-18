Newsmaker: Rock ‘N’ Roll running series helps support children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend marks the in-person return of the Rock N’ Roll running series to downtown Nashville, all to help support children.

This year, Rock This Town will team up with Kinder’s Kids to host a toy drive in the Rock ‘N’ Roll Health and Fitness Expo.

Country artist Ryan Kinder joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss the event and his charity, Kinder’s Kids.

“My wife and I started this charity in 2011 after we survived the tornado in Tuscaloosa. It almost killed me and all my friends and I remember going out to help families try and clean up, and I saw a family standing on a slab of what used to be the foundation of their house, and there was a little girl clutching a teddy bear and that image stuck with me forever. And that was the birth of the idea of trying to give back to families that were affected by natural disasters,” Kinder said. “At the expo, you can bring a toy. We’ll be there Thursday from 12-7, Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and you can give at KindersKidsFoundation.com.”

To see the full interview, click on the video above.