Newsmaker: Rock ‘N’ Roll Nashville Marathon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon returns to the streets of Music City this fall.

Drew Wolff, Regional Director of the Ironman Group, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss this year’s race.

“The big news is that we’ve changed the course a little bit. We will not be going up into the Metrocenter this year. We’re going to take the opportunity this fall to highlight Shelby Park and give our marathon runners who are out there for the longest portion and running the hardest an opportunity to experience the park, some extra music. So, it will be great,” Wolff said.

The marathon is also benefitting St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“St. Jude is our partner here for Rock ‘N’ Roll Nashville…here is an opportunity for us to partner with St. Jude, to really help them further their mission of caring for children with cancer,” Wolff said.

The marathon will be held November 18-20.