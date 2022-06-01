NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s almost time for the Folds the Honor Tennessee’s 2nd Annual Rock N’ Jock Celebrity Softball Game.” Jenner Kreifels joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event.

The nonprofit organization, Folds of Honor, is slated to host the softball game in support of the spouses and children of fallen or disabled of military members in the United States Armed Forces. Kreifels said the foundation was created after the founder witnessed a fallen soldier returning home.

“The honor was founded in 2007 by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney who was on a flight coming home and witnessed a casket of a fallen soldier returning to their family and he knew in that moment that he just had to help, he had to do something, and from there the Folds of Honor was founded,” said Kreifels.

The organization provides educational scholarships to thousands of kids nationwide and Kreifels says the softball game is an event to help raise funds to support that mission.

“The Rock N’ Roll Jock Celebrity Softball game is part of the Tennessee chapter so we’re just a small portion of what it does overall but every little bit helps and each scholarship equates to about $5,000 so we help as many family members as we can,” said Kreifels.

The Rock N Roll Jock Celebrity Softball Game will be held on June 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First Horizon Park with several celebrity guests expected to be in attendance.

To purchase a ticket click here.